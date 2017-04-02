Fitbit One Aktivitäts-Tracker im Test

Der kleine Begleiter der Firma Fitbit erfasst alle möglichen Daten. Wie gut das funktioniert und welche Fakten wirklich brauchbar sind wurde von Sportalpen.com eine Woche lang getestet.
Fitbit One kinderleicht installiert
Die Einrichtung des Geräts ist relativ simpel. Per mitgeliefertem Kabel mit dem PC verbinden, die App für PC und Handy downloaden, auf fitbit.com registrieren und Basisinformationen wie Gewicht und Körpergröße eingeben.
Die Betreuung der Programme ist etwas aufwändiger, doch dazu später. Der Fitbit ist so klein, dass er in der Hose garnicht auffällt. Praktisch: Im Lieferumfang enthalten sind ein Band fürs Handgelenk sowie ein Clip für Gürtel oder BH.
Die Messung funktioniert einwandfrei. Mehr noch: der Fitbit ist extrem genau.
Daten, Daten, Daten
Gemessen werden vorrangig Schritte, verbrannte Kalorien, bewältigte Stockwerke, der Aktivitätsindex und zurückgelegte Distanzen. Das alles (plus die Uhrzeit) wird auf dem Fitbit angezeigt. Das System wirkt durchdacht, weil genau diese Werte am häufigsten benötigt werden. Mehr in die Tiefe geht das Dashboard auf fitbit.com. Dort hat man, sofern man sich aktiv daran beteiligt, die Möglichkeit Einsicht in so ziemlich alle körperlichen Aktivitäten zu gewinnen.
Die Benutzeroberfläche zeigt etwa an, wie viel Gewicht man in einem bestimmten Zeitraum zu- oder abgenommen hat. Das Programm ist so genau, dass sogar in Kalorien, Fette, Ballaststoffe, Kohlenhydrate, Natrium, Eiweiß und Wasser aufgeteilt wird. Voraussetzung dafür ist allerdings eine penible Eingabe der aufgenommenen Nahrung.
Fitbit: Detailverliebtes Spielzeug
In Sachen Aktivität liefert fitbit.com eine detaillierte Auflistung zu sämtlichen Daten. Auch ein Protokoll der Herzfrequenz, des Blutdruckes und Blutzuckers kann – wiederum nach Eingabe – beobachtet werden. Genaue Werte, wie etwa mmol/L Blutzucker werden hierfür allerdings benötigt. Wer sich die Mühe macht, findet in dem fitbit praktisch eine komplette Analyseplattform für seinen Körper. Für manche bleiben die vielen Funktionen wohl aber Spielerei. Doch der fitbit bringt auch voll alltagstaugliche Funktionen mit.
Alltagstauglich: der Fitbit
Der Fitbit ist ein Segen für alle Pärchen, die mit unterschiedlichen Aufstehzeiten kämpfen. Platziert man das Tool auf dem Handband, weckt einen der Tracker per sanften Vibrationsalarm. Der Test bestätigt: Die Vibration holt nur den Träger sanft aus seinen Träumen. Generell liefert der Fitbit nützliche Infos zum Thema Schlaf. Im Dashboard wird bei richtiger Einstellung etwa angezeigt wie oft man während des Schlafens aufgewacht ist.
Außerdem liefert der Fitibit einen hervorragenden Überblick über den Tagesverlauf der Aktivitäten, da zu so gut wie jedem Faktor Diagramme erzeugt werden können. Eine Wochenstatistik kommt automatisch per E-Mail ins Postfach.
Fitbit als Motivator
Um mehr Schritte zu sammeln arbeitet der Fitbit mit Abzeichen. Je nachdem, welche Ziele man sich setzt (etwa 10.000 Schritte am Tag), erhält man pro erreichtem Limit eine Bestätigung. Das motiviert etwa auf den Lift zu verzichten oder mal einen Verdauungsspaziergang zu starten. Eine weitere Motivation bietet die Möglichkeit sich mit seinen Freunden zu vernetzen oder neue kennenzulernen. Auch offene Fragen werden von der Community gerne im Forum aufgegriffen.
Ratsam ist das Gadget also vor allem für exakt arbeitende Sportler und Menschen, die einfach gern wissen wollen, wie viele Schritte sie am Tag zurücklegen. Alles in Allem ist der Fitbit One ein kleines Gerät mit großem Potential.
1 Kommentar
